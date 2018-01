Photo provided on Jan. 22, 2018 showing the façade of the Miguel Lerdo de Tejada Library, in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Laura Sanchez

Photo provided on Jan. 22, 2018 showing the Miguel Lerdo de Tejada Library director, Juan Manuel Herrera, during an interview with EFE, in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 19, 2018. EFE/Diana Sigala

Photo provided on Jan. 22, 2018 showing a woman reading at the Miguel Lerdo de Tejada Library, in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Laura Sanchez

Amid the sobriety of the ancient Baroque oratory and the vitality of its murals, the Miguel Lerdo de Tejada Library has protected since 1970 one of Mexico's most important heritage book collections for historical research.

"It's one of the richest libraries for preserving books and newspapers from centuries past. There's not a single historical study in Mexico that doesn't make use of this library," the institution's director, Juan Manuel Herrera, told EFE.