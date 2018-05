Promotional photograph provided by Sony showing Mexican pop singer Thalia, who will release her latest single "No me acuerdo" (I Don't Remember) this Friday in Miami, United States, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sony

Mexican pop singer Thalia will launch her latest reggaeton single "No me acuerdo" (I Don't Remember) this week as the starting point of her 14th studio album, which features a mix of styles with songs that defend women's right to be "human, real and roguish."

"On this album, I've received many gifts both artistically and personally and that's how I wanted to deliver it to the public," Thalia told EFE in an interview.