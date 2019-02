Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron holds up the three Oscars won by "Roma" at the gala in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 24. EFE-EPA/ARMANDO ARORIZO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a press conference in Mexico City on Monday, Feb. 25. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Inhabitants of the town of Tlaxiaco, Mexico, birthplace of "Roma" star Yalitza Aparicio, follow the live broadcast of the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24. EFE-EPA/Mario Arturo Martinez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered congratulations Monday to the entire team behind the made-in-Mexico film "Roma," which won three Oscars.

The week began "with good news," he said during his daily morning press conference, hailing the film's director, Alfonso Cuaron.