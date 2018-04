Photograph provided on Apr. 26,2018 showing (from left) Sachamama CEO Carlos Zegarra, journalist and Sachamama co-founder Vanessa Hauc, the band Mana and former US Vice President Al Gore at the Green Gala Awards in Miami, United States, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gaston De Cardenas

Photograph provided on Apr. 26,2018 showing members of Mexican rock band Mana at the Green Gala Awards in Miami, United States, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gaston De Cardenas

The members of Mexican rock band Mana said they were planning a new tour in 2019.

"We are at that and we're planning a tour," drummer Alex Gonzalez said during a panel discussion Wednesday at the Billboard Latin Music Conference in Las Vegas. "We will keep you posted."