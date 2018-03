The members of the Mexican rock band Mana (L-R) Fher Olvera, Juan Calleros, Sergio Vallin and Alex Gonzalez, pose for photographers after a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, March 1, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Martin Alipaz

Mexican rock band Mana will perform at this year's Platino Prizes for Ibero-American Cinema ceremony, which will be held on April 29 in Mexico's Riviera Maya tourism and resort district.

Mana, winner of four Grammy Awards and eight Latin Grammy Awards, is the first musical group to confirm its presence at this showcase for Spanish and Latin American film, organizers said Wednesday.