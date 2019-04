Argentine writer Monica Maristain in an interview with EFE April 15, 2019, in the El Tenampa canteen, in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA- EFE/ Mario Guzmán

Argentine writer Monica Maristain in an interview with EFE April 15, 2019, in the El Tenampa canteen, in Mexico City (Mexico) infront of a painting of Chavela Vargas.. EPA- EFE/ Mario Guzmán

Mexican singer Chavela Vargas will be commemorated on the 100th anniversary of her birth as a woman who lived in a rebellious way through her songs and powerful voice.

Poet Joaquin Sabina called the singer a "brave cat in tiger skin" in the song he wrote in her honor.