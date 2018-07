Photo provided by piñata maker Adilene Sanchez showing two piñatas depicting Mexican singer Luis Miguel and his controversial father Luisito Rey on display at the Piñata Feliz company in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Adilene Sanchez

Mexican singer Luis Miguel and his controversial father, Luisito Rey, whose lives are being portrayed in a hit TV series, have been made into piñatas in Ciudad Juarez, in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua.

The airing next Sunday of the last episode of the series' first season, which is broadcast on Netflix and Telemundo, was the perfect motive for the Piñata Feliz company to create the two piñatas.