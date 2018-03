Photo provided on Mar. 29, 2018 of Victoria "La Mala" Ortiz during an interview with EFE in Los Angeles, United States, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

Mexican urban banda singer Victoria "La Mala" Ortiz on Thursday stood by her feminist views on equality and said that women need to be afforded more space in the music industry.

"Women want to listen to music (made by) women because women's perspective is quite different from men's," the singer told EFE in an interview.