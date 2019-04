The streets of Downtown Mexico City are never silent during the daylight hours thanks to the nostalgic melodies played by organ grinders, whose presence in the capital seems to be anchored to the past.

Their pervasive and strident music blends in with the mixture of sounds that is everywhere in the capital's downtown, including the raucous noises produced by the knife sharpeners or the whistling of the little chimneys on the sweet-potato vendors' carts.