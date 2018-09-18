View of a sculpture in Mexico City on Sept. 18, 2018, of Spanish poet Leon Felipe, who is remembered in Mexico 50 years after his death as a symbol of the Spanish Republican exile and a bridge between the two nations. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

"I arrived in Mexico - for the first time - riding the tail of the revolution. The year 1923 was passing quickly." The mark of Leon Felipe, author of this verse, lives on in a country that remembers him 50 years after his death as a symbol of the Spanish Republican exile and a bridge between the two nations.

In his poem "Escuela," the poet, who died half a century ago, recalled some of his experiences in the country where, he wrote, he had "cried, screamed, protested" and been "full of astonishment...I have witnessed monstrosities and miracles: I was here when they murdered Trotsky, when Villa was assassinated."