Mateo, 12, is one of the outstanding students of "Las Notas de Guido," a permanent program for promoting musicians, and of the Higher Institute of Music in the Mexican state of Veracruz, where he is seen playing piano on July 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/Miguel Victoria

Onstage, the expressionless face of Mateo looks immovably at nothing. He places his small hands on the piano in the midst of silence and begins to play a sonata by Ludwig van Beethoven.

"Sometimes I don't hear the audience. I get started with the music and in my mind I begin to think of stories related to what I'm playing," 12-year-old Mateo Gonzalez Tamariz told EFE, before giving a concert at the National Palace, seat of Mexico's executive branch.