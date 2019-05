The Spanish singer Raphael, after almost six decades on stages around the world, in an interview with EFE in Madrid, Spain April 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Javier Liaño

View of a Platino Awards statuette displayed during a press conference to announce the Platino Awards nominees March 21, 2019 at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, California US. EPA-EFE FILE / Armando Arorizo

Mexico's Riviera Maya is preparing to play host for the second straight year to the Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema, with Mexican film "Roma" contending in nine different categories.

Streaming into the southeast state of Quintana Roo ahead of next Sunday's gala will be a crowd of nominees, including Mexico's own Yalitza Aparicio and Spanish Oscar-winner Penelope Cruz, and other celebrities.