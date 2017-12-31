Luz Aura Menchis, better known as Witch Aura, is seen on Dec. 27, 2017, raises a black ceramic goblet filled with burning myrrh, incense and resin, as she invites the gods to visit her shop as she cleanses it of all darkness and witchcraft. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez.

At the Sonora Market in Mexico City, 44 stores sell "like hotcakes" all kinds of esoteric and mystical articles and objects to believers looking for love, money, work and plenty throughout the year that's almost here. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez.

Mexican wizard Manuel Valades is seen on Dec. 27, 2017, as he begins a ritual calling for "love, prosperity, peace and plenty" along with the simultaneous banishing of "anguish, desperation, fear and misery." EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez.

One of the Mexican wizards known as "santeros" calls for love, prosperity, peace and plenty along with the simultaneous banishing of anguish, desperation, fear and misery as he sprinkles a fistful of seeds all around and lights a candle for one of his rituals to assure a Happy New Year.

Manuel Valades is one of the Santeria wizards who offer their "magic" in the Sonora Market in Mexico City, where 44 stores sell "like hotcakes" all kinds of esoteric and mystical articles and objects to believers looking for love, money, work and plenty throughout the year that's almost here.