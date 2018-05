The Mexican consul in Miami, Horacio Saavedra, observes sketches drawn by Diego Rivera prior to the opening of the exhibition 'Diego, Frida and their passions in Oaxaca' at the Cultural Institute of Mexico in Miami, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Journalists observe sketches drawn by Diego Rivera prior to the opening of the exhibition 'Diego, Frida and their passions in Oaxaca' at the Cultural Institute of Mexico in Miami, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

One of the sketches drawn by Diego Rivera that will be presented at the exhibition 'Diego, Frida and their passions in Oaxaca' at the Cultural Institute of Mexico in Miami, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

The Mexican consul in Miami, Horacio Saavedra, poses prior to the opening of the exhibition 'Diego, Frida and their passions in Oaxaca' at the Cultural Institute of Mexico in Miami, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

An exhibition that opens this week at the Cultural Institute of Mexico in Miami will present 42 Diego Rivera sketches from the 1920s, depicting the hustle and bustle in markets and streets in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The exhibition, titled "Diego, Frida and their passions in Oaxaca," organized by the Consulate of Mexico in Miami and the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, will remain open from May 30-June 7.