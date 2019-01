Musicians from the New World Symphony Orchestra perform music by the British group The Beatles as part of the 30th anniversary of their last live concert, in Miami Beach, USA, Jan. 30, 2019. EFE/Alvaro Blanco

The New World Symphony Orchestra paid tribute to the Beatles on Wednesday with a concert on a Miami Beach terrace, imitating the last concert of the Fab Four’s career, performed on a London rooftop 50 years ago on Jan. 30, 1969.

Just as the Beatles performed for the last time in public on top of their recording studio building in London, the orchestra did the same from an iconic car park, the work of the renowned Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron.