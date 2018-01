View of the light board displayed by Miami's Colony theater in allusion to US President Donald J Trump's remarks at the theater's entrance in Miami, United States, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mar Vila

View of the light board displayed by Miami's Colony theater in allusion to US President Donald J Trump's remarks at the theater's entrance in Miami, United States, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mar Vila

A Miami Beach cultural landmark has reacted to US President Donald Trump's derogatory comments about Caribbean, Central American and African nations by proclaiming its commitment to art from "shithole countries."

"Colony Theatre proudly represents artists from sh!thole countries," reads the message on the marquee of the Art Deco movie palace that is now a venue for theater, music and dance as well as film.