A visitor looks at works by artist David LaChapelle depicting Michael Jackson displayed as part of the 'Michael Jackson: On the Wall' exhibition at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, 21 November 2018. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A visitor looks at works by artist Mr Brainwash depicting Michael Jackson displayed as part of the 'Michael Jackson: On the Wall' exhibition at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, 21 November 2018. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A visitor looks at 'Equestrian portrait of King Philip II (Michael Jackson)' by artist Kehinde Wiley displayed as part of the 'Michael Jackson: On the Wall' exhibition at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, 21 November 2018. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A visitor looks at a work of art by artist Yan Pei-Ming displayed as part of the 'Michael Jackson: On the Wall' exhibition at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, 21 November 2018. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A new exhibition dedicated to the late American superstar Michael Jackson was getting ready to open its doors to the public on Wednesday at Paris' Grand Palace exhibition space.

"Michael Jackson: On the Wall," organized to mark the 10th anniversary of the King of Pop's death, brings together works by various artists and explores the singer’s cultural influence on the world or contemporary art from the 1980s.