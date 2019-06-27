Walls filled with old vinyl records, dozens of CDs and cassette tapes, books, magazines, dolls and replicas of Michael Jackson's most iconic jackets are all on display in La Paz in one of the biggest collections of Jackson memorabilia in South America, an exhibit devoted to the immortal "King of Pop" 10 years after his death.
"The Legacy of Michael Jackson - Ten Years of Immortality," which opened to the public on Tuesday at the Casa de la Cultura in the Bolivian capital, includes almost 400 objects that Julio Cesar Valda has collected since 1979.