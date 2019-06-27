Photo taken June 25, 2019, at the Casa de Cultura in La Paz, Bolivia, showing a view of a huge exhibit featuring memorabilia, all of it featuring the late, but still iconic, pop singer Michael Jackson, 10 years after his death. EFE-EPA/ Gina Baldivieso

Photo taken June 25, 2019, at the Casa de Cultura in La Paz, Bolivia, showing a view of a huge exhibit featuring memorabilia, all of it featuring the late, but still iconic, pop singer Michael Jackson, 10 years after his death. In the photo is Julio Cesar Valda, the collector making his collection available for public view. EFE-EPA/ Gina Baldivieso

Walls filled with old vinyl records, dozens of CDs and cassette tapes, books, magazines, dolls and replicas of Michael Jackson's most iconic jackets are all on display in La Paz in one of the biggest collections of Jackson memorabilia in South America, an exhibit devoted to the immortal "King of Pop" 10 years after his death.

"The Legacy of Michael Jackson - Ten Years of Immortality," which opened to the public on Tuesday at the Casa de la Cultura in the Bolivian capital, includes almost 400 objects that Julio Cesar Valda has collected since 1979.