Sculptures ranging cartoons characters of Pinocchio (L) and Mickey Mouse (R) to mythology deities are seen decorated at Pariwas Ratchasongkram Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand, August 12,2018.

An undated handout picture released Aug 2005 shows Mickey Mouse in front of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in a traditional Chinese outfit, Hong Kong, China.

Google introduces the new Google Home Mini (Mickey Mouse) during a pre-launch preview at their campus in Mountain View, California, USA, Sep 26, 2018. The legacy of a celluloid drawing created by Walt Disney in 1928 is the story of a mouse whose squeal rang around the world to become a roar. Some surprising takes on Mickey Mouse can be seen in a free exhibit at London art gallery Black&White Building which opened in London on Nov 16, 2018.

Ninety years may have passed since Mickey Mouse starred in "Steamboat Willie," but this is no average nonagenarian. And while he was born in the era of glorious black-and-white, the mouse has survived the advent of television and video, multiple repackagings, facelifts and the rise of 21st-century digital technologies.