The legacy of a celluloid drawing created by Walt Disney in 1928 is the story of a mouse whose squeal rang around the world to become a roar. Some surprising takes on Mickey Mouse can be seen in a free exhibit at London art gallery Black&White Building.
Ninety years may have passed since Mickey Mouse starred in "Steamboat Willie," but this is no average nonagenarian. And while he was born in the era of glorious black-and-white, the mouse has survived the advent of television and video, multiple repackagings, facelifts and the rise of 21st-century digital technologies.