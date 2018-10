Photo provided today, Oct 16, 2018, showing spanish singer Miguel Bose (l) during a visit at central Mexican town of Ocuilan, affected by the temblors that stuck central and southern Mexico on Sept. 7 and Sept. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/OCESA SEITRACK/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Spanish singer Miguel Bose paid a visit to the central Mexican town of Ocuilan to show solidarity with victims of the September 2017 earthquake, record label and talent agency OCESA Seitrack said Tuesday.

Last weekend's excursion was part of the #LoveArmyMexico initiative to aid people affected by the temblors that struck central and southern Mexico on Sept. 7 and Sept. 19, 2017, leaving 471 dead.