The sharp trill of war drums and the piercing howl of bagpipes ring out from the ramparts of Edinburgh castle during the city's summer festival as military bands from around the world entertain nightly crowds for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The show has run uninterrupted since 1950 and the 8,000 people packed into the stands erected just outside the iconic castle's main entrance at the top of the cobbled Royal Mile High Street in the Old Town braved the Scottish downpour and applauded enthusiastically at the spectacle of dancing, marching, music and pyrotechnics, EFE reported Wednesday.