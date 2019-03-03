General view of the Cordao do Bola Preta troupe's parade in Rio de Janeiro on March 2, 2019, as millions of Brazilians and tourists danced in the streets of the country's main cities to the rhythm of the street bands on the first official day of this year's Carnival . EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Participants in the Cordao do Bola Preta troupe's parade in Rio de Janeiro pose on March 2, 2019, as millions of Brazilians and tourists dance in the streets of the country's main cities to the rhythm of the street bands on the first official day of this year's Carnival . EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

General view of the Gallo da Madrugada troupe's parade in the Carnival of Recife on March 2, 2019, as millions of Brazilians and tourists danced in the streets of the country's main cities to the rhythm of the street bands on the first official day of this year's Carnival . EFE-EPA/Ney Douglas

Millions of Brazilians and tourists danced this Saturday in the streets of the country's main cities to the rhythm of the street bands on the first official day of this year's Carnival, undeterred by the rain falling on the festivities in cities like Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

The Cordao da Bola Preta "bloco" or troupe, which paraded through the streets of downtown Rio de Janeiro, attracted the biggest crowds, while the Galo da Madrugada bunch enlivened a nine-hour party in the historic center of Recife.