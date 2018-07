Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa poses during a press conference to announce Thailand will host Miss Universe 2018 final competition, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa (L), Miss Universe 1965 Apasra Hongsakula of Thailand (C) and Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova of Canada (R) greet in the traditional Thai manner during a photo session of a press conference to announce Thailand will host Miss Universe 2018 final competition, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Miss Universe 2018 to be held in Bangkok in December, organizer says

The Miss Universe 2018 contest will be held in Bangkok in December, the organisers of the beauty pageant and the country's authorities announced in the Thai capital on Tuesday.

Thailand's Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat, accompanied by other officials, made the announcement on the upcoming pageant at a press conference at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center Tuesday, an efe-epa journalist reports.