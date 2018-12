Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers poses in her swimsuit during the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie walks in her swimsuit during the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Cambodia Nat Rern (R) walks in her swimsuit during the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Thailand, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United States nominee in the Miss Universe competition Friday apologized for her comments on the English-speaking skills of two other participants at the beauty pageant that is in its final phase in Thailand.

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers had appeared in an Instagram video along with Miss Colombia Valeria Morales and Miss Australia Francesca Hung, apparently mocking Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie and Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat.