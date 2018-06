Christie's employees hold the painting 'Femme dans un fauteuil' by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso during a press preview for Christie's Impressionist and Modern Art Sale in London, Britain, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A Christie's employee adjusts the painting 'People Standing About' by British artist L.S Lowry during a press preview for Christie's Impressionist and Modern Art Sale in London, Britain, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Christie's employees holds the stone sculpture 'Head' by British artist Henry Moore during a press preview for Christie's Impressionist and Modern Art Sale in London, Britain, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Artworks by some of the greats of the modern art world, like heavyweights Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet, were unveiled Friday at an auction house in London ahead of their sale, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.

20th Century Week at Christie's offers six auctions throughout June, in which modern art and pieces from the Impressionist movement would change hands.