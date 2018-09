File image shows Montserrat Caballé presenting her record "Roses From 2000" where she performed from the "Ave Maria" to a tango. In Barcelona (Spain) June 10, 2000. .EPA-EFE (FILE) /J.M/Toni Garriga

Spanish opera singer, Montserrat Caballé, was admitted on Monday into the hospital due to a long-running health issue, a source at Barcelona's Sant Pau hospital told EFE.

According to a family spokesperson who spoke with Barcelona's newspaper La Vanguardia, the renowned soprano who is now 85 years old, is recovering well from a gallbladder health problem she had been receiving long-term treatment for at the hospital.