Visitors attend the Ball in Art exhibition at Zaradie park in Moscow, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Visitors attend the Ball in Art exhibition at Zaradie park in Moscow, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Visitors attend the Ball in Art exhibition at Zaradie park in Moscow, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Visitors attend the Ball in Art exhibition at Zaradie park in Moscow, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Works by renowned contemporary artists paying tribute to soccer have been brought together in the Ball in Art exhibition, which was inaugurated here Wednesday on the eve of the 2018 World Cup kick-off in the Russian capital.

The exhibition at Zariadie park, near the Kremlin, brings together more than 60 works from 20 different artists, including pioneering Spanish video artist Antoni Muntadas.