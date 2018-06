A visitor observes one photo taken by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar at Marlborough Art Gallery in Madrid, Spain, 07 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

A visitor walks past several photos by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar at Marlborough Art Gallery in Madrid, Spain, 07 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar poses for the photographer next to several of his images during an interview to Agencia Efe to present his photo exhibition at Marlborough Art Gallery in Madrid, Spain, 07 June 2018 (issued 08 June 2018). EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Spanish movie director Pedro Almodóvar said Friday in an interview with EFE that his new exhibition in Madrid showcasing his own photography depicting objects from his personal life was intimate and gratifying to put together.

"Vida detenida" (Life on Hold) opened its doors on Thursday at the Marlborough Gallery, bringing together a collection of 30 still-life images of items from Almodóvar's daily life.