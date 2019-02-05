US actor Viggo Mortensen arrives for the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

US musician/actress Lady Gaga arrives for the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

US actor Bradley Cooper arrives for the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

The movie "Roma", with its director, Alfonso Cuaron, as well as its protagonists Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira, was on everyone's lips during the Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, organized by the Hollywood Academy at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Los Angeles, California.

At this traditional event, actors, directors, producers, scriptwriters, composers, sound engineers and other nominated artists gather around the same table to learn about the ins and outs of their professions, leaving behind the nerves and pressure of advertising campaigns.