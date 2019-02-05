US actor Sam Elliott arrives for the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 04 February 2019. The 91st Academy Awards telecast is scheduled to air on 24 February 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Mexican actress Marina de Tavira arrives for the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 04 February 2019. The 91st Academy Awards telecast is scheduled to air on 24 February 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio arrives for the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 04 February 2019. The 91st Academy Awards telecast is scheduled to air on 24 February 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

US actor Viggo Mortensen arrives for the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 04 February 2019. The 91st Academy Awards telecast is scheduled to air on 24 February 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

US musician/actress Lady Gaga arrives for the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 04 February 2019. The 91st Academy Awards telecast is scheduled to air on 24 February 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

The movie "Rome", with its director, Alfonso Cuaron, as well as its protagonists Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira, was on everyone's lips during the Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, organized by the Hollywood Academy at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Los Angeles, California.

At this traditional event, actors, directors, producers, scriptwriters, composers, sound engineers and other nominated artists gather around the same table to learn about the ins and outs of their professions, leaving behind the nerves and pressure of advertising campaigns.