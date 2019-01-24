Thai tenor Nutthaporn Thammathi (C) as Thamos performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of the play 'T.H.A.M.O.S' in Salzburg, Austria, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

German bass Rene Pape (C) as King Menes and Thai tenor Nutthaporn Thammathi (R) as Thamos performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of the play 'T.H.A.M.O.S' in Salzburg, Austria, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

German bass Rene Pape (front) performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of the play 'T.H.A.M.O.S' in Salzburg, Austria, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Mozart Week, a classical music festival that honors the renowned Austrian composer opened its 2019 edition on Thursday in what would be the first of five versions to be directed by Rolando Villazón, the Mexican tenor told Efe.

Mozart Week, which has been running since 1956, announced this year's festival would focus on Mozart exclusively, with over 60 events to choose from including concerts, dance performances, readings of Mozart's private letters, and puppet and theater shows with elaborate set designs.