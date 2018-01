Photo provided on Jan. 25, 2018 showing Spanish recording artist Albert Pla, during an interview with EFE in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mireia Segarra

A Spanish recording artist will offer a unique musical theater performance starting Friday in the Argentine capital, a multi-media production that delves into the fears and paranoias that plague people from the cradle to the grave.

Fears are ubiquitous in people's lives despite their desire to shed them, Albert Pla said in an interview with EFE, adding that when human beings feel themselves to be completely unafraid, "boom ... a new one sprouts up."