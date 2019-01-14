A participant of a press preview tries to photograph through 3D googles in front of a projection at the Academy of Arts in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Participants of a press preview stand around the installation 'Quadrature. Noise Signal Silence' (2018) at the Academy of Arts in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The installation 'Theatre d'Äôombre' (1984) by Christian Boltanski is on display at the Academy of Arts in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Participants of a press preview sit and walk in front of a 3D projection at the Academy of Arts in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Participants of a press preview look at a 3D projection with 3D goggles at the Academy of Arts in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

A visitor wears virtual reality goggles in front of the installation 'A virtual reality dance experience for man an machine' at the Academy of Arts in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

A participant of a press preview sits in front of the installation 'Das Totale Tanz Theater', 'The Tanzmaschinen', 'behind the scenes' at the Academy of Arts in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

As part of the 2019 Bauhaus Jubilee celebrations, the Berlin Academy of Arts previewed on Monday an exhibition celebrating the influence the German modernist art school has had on contemporary arts, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The "Light.Shadows.Traces" exhibition at the Berlin Academy — featuring works by László Moholy-Nagy, Tim Lee, Christian Boltanski, Jan Tichy and commissioned pieces by Quadrature and Tim Otto Roth — is one of a series of wider events across the country celebrating 100 years since German architect Walter Gropius founded the revolutionary Staatliche Bauhaus school of art, architecture and design, a widely influential visual language marked by functionalism and a profoundly modernist aesthetic.