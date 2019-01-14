As part of the 2019 Bauhaus Jubilee celebrations, the Berlin Academy of Arts previewed on Monday an exhibition celebrating the influence the German modernist art school has had on contemporary arts, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.
The "Light.Shadows.Traces" exhibition at the Berlin Academy — featuring works by László Moholy-Nagy, Tim Lee, Christian Boltanski, Jan Tichy and commissioned pieces by Quadrature and Tim Otto Roth — is one of a series of wider events across the country celebrating 100 years since German architect Walter Gropius founded the revolutionary Staatliche Bauhaus school of art, architecture and design, a widely influential visual language marked by functionalism and a profoundly modernist aesthetic.