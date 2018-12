Dancers of nonverbal multimedia theater Laterna Magika perform during a dress rehearsal of the 'Garden' show on the New Stage of the National Theatre in Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Multimedia production company Laterna Magika on Tuesday was rehearsing for its latest show which will mark the group's 60th anniversary.

Laterna Magika is set to showcase "The Garden," a multimedia nonverbal theater show featuring spectacular visuals and contemporary dance to mark the foundation of the production company's 60th anniversary.