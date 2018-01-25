An Indian Security guard stands guard next to a poster of Bollywood movie "Padmaavat" outside a cinema hall in New Delhi, India, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Security personnel stand guard during the screening of Bollywood movie "Padmaavat" at a cinema hall in New Delhi, India, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Almost 60 policemen stood guard by the entrance to a New Delhi movie theater on Thursday during the premiere of a controversial Bollywood film that has outraged religious extremists due to rumors that it includes a romantic scene between a Muslim and a Hindu.

The film, titled "Padmaavat," was released amidst the deployment of thousands of policemen in front of cinemas across northern India, following several days of protests by Hindu radicals committing acts of vandalism, while authorities have carried out some 20 arrests.