Fans of best-selling Japanese author Haruki Murakami line up next to a display of the new book 'Kishidancho Goroshi' or 'Killing Commendatore' at Kinokuniya bookstore in Shinjuku district, Tokyo, Japan, just after midnight on Feb. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese writer Haruki Murakami attends a reading at the Odense Library in Odense, Denmark on Oct. 30, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HENNING BAGGER DENMARK OUT

Popular Japanese author Haruki Murakami is set to host a special radio program about music and marathons, his two big passions in life, starting in August, Japanese publisher Shincho said in a statement on Tuesday.

The author of "Norwegian Wood" (1981) is a fan of classical music, jazz and rock and will talk about the influence of the genres on his work as well as his love for running on Tokyo FM.