Bassist and vocalist of US indie Rock band, Este Haim, performs on the World Stage at the 8th edition of Rock in Rio Lisbon, at Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon, Portugal, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Guitarist, keyboards player and vocalist of the US Indie Rock band Haim, Danielle Haim, performs on the World Stage at the 8th edition of Rock in Rio Lisbon, at Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon, Portugal, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Singer and composer of the British Indie Rock band Bastille, Dan Smith, performs on the World Stage at the eighth edition of Rock in Rio Lisbon, at Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon, Portugal, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Lead singer and guitarist of British rock band Muse, Matthew Bellamy, performs on the World Stage at the 8th edition of Rock in Rio Lisbon, at Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon, Portugal, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULÃO

The British bands Muse and Bastille took the main stage on Saturday on the first day of the eighth edition of Rock in Rio in Lisbon, which attracted tens of thousands of spectators.

Muse finished the inaugural day at Bela Vista Park in the Portuguese capital with a concert that lasted until after midnight, but none of their loyal fans wanted to miss a moment.