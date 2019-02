Art pieces featuring dog breeds are on display in the galleries at the Museum of the Dog in New York, New York, USA, 28 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

A new art museum dedicated to all things dog was getting ready to open, or rather reopen, its doors to the public in New York after over 30 years away.

Paintings from the 19th century, movie posters for films in which pets take the lead roles and a screen telling you which breed of dog you look most like would be some of the attractions at the American Kennel Club's Museum of the Dog when it opens on Feb. 8.