Fans react during the concert of the US DJ/production duo The Chainsmokers at the Balaton Sound Festival in Zamardi, Lake Balaton, 112 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 05 July 2018. EPA-EFE/BOGLARKA BODNAR

Alex Pall (R) and Andrew Taggart of the US DJ/production duo The Chainsmokers perform during their concert at the Balaton Sound Festival in Zamardi, Lake Balaton, 112 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 05 July 2018. EPA-EFE/BOGLARKA BODNAR

Festival goers enjoy a beverage during the Balaton Sound Festival in Zamardi, Lake Balaton, 112 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 05 July 2018. EPA-EFE/BOGLARKA BODNAR

Music fans have been descending on Hungary's Lake Balaton for a five-day festival that would on Friday see Rita Ora taking to the stage.

Balaton Sound was offering visitors a chance to see scores of performances on the afternoons and into the early hours across several venues in Zamardi, about 112 kilometers (70 miles) southwest of the capital Budapest.