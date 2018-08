Festival goers during the 4th Samsara Yoga and Music Festival in the Toreki neighbourhood of Siofok, 102 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 07 August 2018. EPA/BALAZS MOHAI

Festival goers practice yoga during the 4th Samsara Yoga and Music Festival in the Toreki neighbourhood of Siofok, 102 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 07 August 2018. EPA/BALAZS MOHAI

A festival goer meditates during the 4th Samsara Yoga and Music Festival in the Toreki neighbourhood of Siofok, 102 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 07 August 2018. EPA/BALAZS MOHAI

A lakeside festival in Hungary combining yoga and music is offering visitors a chance to take part in workshops as well as enjoy over 100 performances.

Festival-goers from some 43 countries were attending the Samsara Festival, taking place from Aug. 6-12 in Siófok on the banks of Lake Balaton, according to the organizers.