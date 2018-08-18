Undated photo provided by William Close and the Earth Harp Collective showing US musical instrument inventor and musician William Close playing his 'Earth Harp' in Los Angeles, California. EPA-EFE/William Close and the Earth Harp Collective

William Close's passion is to create unusual musical instruments that are in a way closer to sculptures or architectural projects, as in the case of his 290-meter-long harp (951 ft.) or his 1,000-string resonance chamber - a project he is still working on at his Los Angeles studio.

In 2014, officials from Guinness World Records confirmed that Close's "Earth Harp" was the "longest stringed instrument in the world," measuring nearly 292 meters (958 ft.), after the artist gave a concert in Singapore using a 36-story building as the instrument's neck.