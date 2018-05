Peruvian-born rapper Nando Chang - whose first album "Cholito Samurai" comes out this week - on Wednesday said that his passion for music is rivaled only by his love of cooking.

His music is as "spicy" as the food he cooks, Chang told EFE in an interview at his family's restaurant in Miami - which specializes in Japanese cuisine with a Peruvian influence - adding that even a Latin Grammy nomination would not lead him to give up deboning salmon fillets.