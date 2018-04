A view on the Madhubani artworks at the Madhubani railway station in Bihar, India, Apr. 07, 2018 (issued Apr. 08, 2018). EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

A view on the Madhubani artworks at the Madhubani railway station in Bihar, India, Apr. 07 2018 (issued Apr.08, 2018). EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

An erstwhile almost forgotten railway station in a valley nestled below the foothills of the massive Himalayas Mountain range in northeast India was on Sunday basking in its newfound popularity after undergoing an artistic makeover.

Some 230 local artists who pooled their talents for free have completely redecorated the Madhubani station in the Indian state of Bihar with a striking form of art that is renowned for its unique and striking geometrical patterns.