Some 200 galleries from more than 30 countries came together Wednesday in New York, to celebrate the 25th edition of the popular art fair Armory Show, which opens Thursday, and to remember the humble roots of this event and highlight the fundamental role of women in the artistic sphere.
"It is incredible to think that a fair that began in a hotel with a few hundred visitors has become an international meeting point for the art world (...) and a cultural event visited by more than 65,000 people each year," its current executive director, Nicole Berry, said at the fair's presentation.