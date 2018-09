Photograph provided Sept. 2 showing Crowded House frontman Neil Finn and his son, Liam, in an interview in Los Angeles, California, Sept 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eugene Garcia

Photograph provided Sept. 2 by Pitch Perfect showing Crowded House frontman Neil Finn and his son, Liam in Los Angeles, California, Sept 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Russ Flatt/Pitch Perfect PR

Neil and Liam Finn say music runs in the family

The frontman of legendary '80s pop band Crowded House, Neil Finn, and his son, Liam, have released a new album together, adding a milestone to a long history of music in the family.

"Lightsleeper," released on Aug. 24, is the first collaborative album by the father and son duo, which brings a nostalgic blend of melodic pop and acoustic rock.