A buffalo is seen outside temple prior to being sacrificed during the Nawami, as part of the Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 18 October 2018. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Nepalese army soldier prepares to sacrifice a goat during the Nawami, as part of the Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 18 October 2018. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepali citizens were on Thursday worshiping a Hindu goddess and sacrificing thousands of animals as the Asian country's most anticipated annual festival celebrating the victory of good over evil reached its peak.

During Dashain, Nepalese Hindu devotees worship the goddess Durga, a mother figure of power and prosperity, offering up goats, buffaloes and chicken to the deity.