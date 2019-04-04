Kit Harington arrives for the New York red carpet premiere for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

British actress Gwendoline Christie arrives for the New York red carpet premiere for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

A giant throne is seen installed at Rockefeller Center to promote the red carpet premiere being held this evening for the eighth season of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' in New York, New York, USA, 03 April 2019. The final season of the popular show will air on 14 April 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A giant throne is seen installed at Rockefeller Center to promote the red carpet premiere being held this evening for the eighth season of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' in New York, New York, USA, 03 April 2019. The final season of the popular show will air on 14 April 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Actresses Maisie Williams (L) and Sophie Turner (R) arrive for the New York red carpet premiere for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

British Actor Kit Harington (R) and his wife Scotish actress Rose Leslie arrive for the New York red carpet premiere for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Actress Emilia Clarke arrives for the New York red carpet premiere for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Game of Thrones fever arrived Wednesday in New York, where some excited protagonists of the cult TV series walked on the red carpet to the screams of their fans, just over a week before the eighth and final season premiers.

The legendary Radio City Music Hall was the chosen venue for the big event that kicks off this installment, which ends ten years of HBO production in which the team and actors have traveled halfway around the world to Croatia, Malta, Spain, United Kingdom, Iceland or Morocco, among others.