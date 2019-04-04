Game of Thrones fever arrived Wednesday in New York, where some excited protagonists of the cult TV series walked on the red carpet to the screams of their fans, just over a week before the eighth and final season premiers.
The legendary Radio City Music Hall was the chosen venue for the big event that kicks off this installment, which ends ten years of HBO production in which the team and actors have traveled halfway around the world to Croatia, Malta, Spain, United Kingdom, Iceland or Morocco, among others.