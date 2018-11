The French Netflix webpage is displayed on a computer screen in Paris, France, Sep. 15, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Online streaming platform Netflix announced 17 new Asian original productions - including anime adaptations of 'Pacific Rim' and "Altered Carbon" - to boost its expansion in the region at an event in Singapore on Thursday.

The American company also gave a sneak peek of the new season of 'Narcos' at the event.