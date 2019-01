Visitors look at a painting, titled 'Portrait of Titus' (1660), by Dutch painter Rembrandt van Rijn during a press preview of the exhibition 'Rembrandt's Social Network. Family, Friends and Acquaintances,' at the Rembrandthuis (Rembrandt House Museum) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 29 January 2019. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

Dutch Princess Beatrix (R) looks at a self-portrait of Rembrandt as she is shown around by curator Charlotte Rulkens (L) next to museum's director Emilie Gordenker in the exhibition Rembrandt and the Mauritshuisthe museum in The Hague, The Netherlands, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK KATWIJK

A view of the painting 'Study of an Old Man' (1650) (L) in Museum Het Mauritshuis in The Hague, the Netherlands, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LEX VAN LIESHOUT

A museum in the Hague launched a new exhibition Thursday dedicated to Rembrandt van Rijn as part of a year of celebratory events marking the 350th death anniversary of the famous Dutch painter.

"Rembrandt and the Mauritshuis" is one of the first exhibitions of 2019 organized to commemorate the artist's life and work, and would be on show at the Hague's Mauritshuis museum until Sept.