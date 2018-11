An undated handout photo made available by Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam (Vincent Van Gogh Foundation) on Nov. 29, 2018 shows an old photograph of 32-year-old Theo van Gogh, brother of Dutch painter Vincent an Gogh. EPA/VAN GOGH MUSEUM HANDOUT

An undated handout photo made available by Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam (Vincent Van Gogh Foundation) on Nov. 29 2018 shows an old photograph of Dutch painter Vincent an Gogh at the age of 19. EPA/VAN GOGH MUSEUM HANDOUT

An undated handout photo made available by Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam (Vincent Van Gogh Foundation) on Nov. 29, 2018 shows an old photograph of 15-year-old Theo van Gogh, brother of Dutch painter Vincent an Gogh. EPA/VAN GOGH MUSEUM HANDOUT

A photograph of a young boy believed to have been of a 13-year-old Vincent van Gogh, one of only two photographic images of the renowned artist that were understood to exist, was on Thursday revealed by the museum in the Netherlands dedicated to the painter to instead be that of his brother Theo.

According to the results of a forensic examination presented by the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the portrait photo is of a 15-year-old Theo, taken in Brussels.